Bengaluru metro service affected due to technical failure

Metro rail services were affected here on Saturday evening due to technical failure, the BMRCL said. The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) tweeted that the technical failure occurred at 6.43 PM.

Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused to commuters due to the problem, the BMRCL said full services were restored at 7.38 pm. Metro rail authorities had to run loop services between Baiyappanahalli and Vijayanagar stations following the technical failure.

