Rajendra Kumar Tiwari is acting UP Chief Secretary

Agriculture Production Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary Higher Education Department Rajendra Kumar Tiwari on Saturday took over as the acting Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. A 1985-batch IAS officer, 56-year-old Tiwari took the charge following the retirement of incumbent Anoop Chandra Pandey on August 31, 2019.

In a statement issued here, the government said, "Following the retirement of Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra Pandey on August 31, and till a regular appointment is made on the post, the Uttar Pradesh government has authorized you (Rajendra Kumar Tiwari) to discharge the duties and carry out works of the state government." Soon after assuming the charge, Tiwari said the development works of the state government will be given more speed and will be completed within the stipulated time period, ensuring all set standards and quality.

He said the chief secretary's office will always be open for the people. Priority will be given to creating a better environment for peace and prosperity in the state, Kumar said.

Tiwari said efforts will be made to ensure that people will benefit from various welfare schemes and programs being run by the state government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)