Rains fail to dampen Ganesh festival spirit in Goa

Incessant rains in parts of Goa, including Panaji, failed to dampen the spirit of people who were seen busy with last-minute shopping on Sunday for the Ganesh festival. The 10-day long festival will commence on Monday with Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated as the birthday of the elephant-headed God.

However, the weather is likely to play a spoilsport as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places in North Goa and South Goa districts in the next four days. The IMD has also forecast heavy rains at isolated places over the next four days and advised fishermen not to venture into the sea in view of the rough weather conditions.

The state witnessed heavy rains last month, causing flooding in some areas of Bicholim, Bardez and Pernem talukas in North Goa. Moderate showers lashed several parts of the coastal state, including the capital city Panaji, in the last few days and continued on Sunday.

However, markets across Goa were packed with people rushing for last-minute purchases for the Ganesh festival. Traffic jams were witnessed in Panaji, Margao, Mapusa and Vasco areas on Saturday evening. Uday Madkaikar, mayor of the Corporation of the City of Panaji, urged people not to burst firecrackers and to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)