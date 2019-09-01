Pier of jetty collapses in Kolkata, 1 injured

A man was injured when a pier of a jetty on the banks of River Hooghly collapsed at Ahiritola here on Sunday during the onset of high tide, police said. The employee of West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC), which operates the jetty, was injured after he fell down from the jetty due to the impact, a senior police officer said.

The employee, Raja Saha, was rescued by the bystanders and the River Traffic Police. He was admitted to an ESI Hospital for treatment, the police officer said. The incident occurred when Saha was ensuring that no visitor stood on the jetty during the onset of the high tide, local Kolkata Municipal Corporation Councillor Vijay Upadhyay said.

