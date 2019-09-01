Lynching is 'inhuman', absolutely wrong: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday termed lynching as an "inhuman" act and called for stern action against perpetrators of such crimes. Talking to reporters in Latur district during his ongoing 'Mahajanadesh Yatra', Fadnavis also said he is a "Hindutvawadi" person but with a scientific mindset.

Several incidents of mob fury have come to light from various places across the county in recent times. To a query on it, Fadnavis said, "Mob lynching is inhuman and it is absolutely wrong. The perpetrators should be ready to face the consequences of their actions. There should be strict action against those involved in the lynching." When a reporter asked whether he, representing a "Hindutvawadi party", was considering financial aid for those performing 'yagnas' (ritual in front of sacred fire often with mantras) for good rainfall, Fadnavis said, "I am a Hindutvawadi person but with a scientific temperament." So far, there has been no need of carrying out any cloud seeding drive for artificial rains in the Marathwada region, he said.

Cloud seeing in a procedure under which an array of chemicals is used to aid precipitation in clouds. There was a demand for facilitating artificial rains in the drought-prone Marathwada some weeks back when the region was not receiving good monsoon showers.

However, the region has been receiving good rains since the last four-five days, bridging the gap between the normal and actual precipitation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)