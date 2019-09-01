International Development News
Raj: 4 killed in bus-truck collision

PTI Jaipur
Updated: 01-09-2019 16:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four persons were killed and as many were injured when a bus collided with a truck while overtaking it in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred on Ahmedabad-Jaipur national highway near Jhootha Gaon on Saturday night when the bus was on its way to New Delhi from Sanchor, said assistant sub-inspector Mangi Lal posted at Raipur Police Station of the district.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Khandelwal (26), Chautharam (27), Sapna (9) and Taruna (10). He said that the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Beawar town of Ajmer district.

Bodies were handed over to the family members after post mortem and a case was registered against the bus driver, he added.

COUNTRY : India
