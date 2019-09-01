2 MP cops suspended after rape accused dies in custody

A 24-year-old man accused of kidnapping and raping a minor died in custody in Chhattarpur district in Madhya Pradesh, prompting authorities to suspend two policemen, an official said on Sunday. Virendra Lodhi had hanged himself with a towel in the bathroom of a medical centre where he was taken for an examination on Friday evening, Superintendent of Police Tilak Singh.

"Bhagwan police station personnel took Lodhi to the community health centre in Badamalhara for a medical examination. He hanged himself in a bathroom there on Friday evening," he said. "Constables Anil Yadav and S Sahu have been suspended for showing negligence while on duty," he said.

He said Lodhi, a resident of Budera area in adjoining Tikamgarh district, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a teenage girl three months ago..

