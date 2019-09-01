Max temp stay below normal; rains lash a few places in Pb, Haryana

The maximum temperatures on Sunday stayed a few notches below normal in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, while rains lashed some places in both the states. Union Territory Chandigarh recorded a maximum of 31.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, as per the meteorological department report here.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar, Karnal and Narnaul recorded their respective maximums at 31.2, 35.5, 31 and 31 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees below normal. Ambala and Narnaul witnessed rainfall of 23 mm and 41 mm, respectively.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective maximums at 35.2, 31.7 and 32.1 degrees Celsius. Amritsar and Ludhiana witnessed 0.9 mm and 2 mm of rainfall, respectively. The MeT department has predicted light to moderate rains at a few places in Punjab and Haryana in the next 24 hours.

