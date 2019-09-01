Low pressure to trigger heavy rains in Odisha till Sept 6: MeT

Rain-soaked Odisha is set to be lashed by another spell of heavy downpour till September 6 due to fresh low pressure taking shape over Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Centre here said on Sunday. Odisha has already encountered heavy downpour in different spells due to four low pressure areas formed over Bay of Bengal in August.

Several parts of south and west Odisha also faced flash floods and severe waterlogging due to incessant rains earlier this month. With fresh downpour likely to pound many parts of Odisha, the state government has already asked the district administrations to remain prepared for any possible flooding and waterlogging situation.

A cyclonic circulation now lies over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts, the MeT centre said. Under its influence, a fresh low pressure area is likely to develop over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal by Monday evening, it said.

The low pressure is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Ganjam Kandhamal, Puri and Mayurbhanj districts, it said. The MeT centre also issued an "orange warning" for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nawarangpur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall may occur at some places on Monday and Tuesday.

In addition, a "yellow warning" with heavy rainfall forecast was issued for Bolangir, Boudh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Bargarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Rayagada, Puri Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Khordha districts from September 2 to 3. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash parts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Keonjhar districts from September 3 to 4, the MeT centre said. Heavy rain will also occur in Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Deogarh, Sonepur, Koraput, Bolangir, districts during this period, it said.

Thereafter, heavy rainfall was forecast parts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Koraput districts from September 4 to 5. Similarly, heavy rainfall is likely to lash parts of Nuapada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh districts from September 5 to 6, it said.

As the sea condition will be rough to very rough, the MeT centre advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off south Odisha coast and west central coast adjoining north Bay of Bengal on September 2 and 3. In view of the weather forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi issued an advisory to the district collectors, saying there is likelihood of flood and waterlogging in different parts of the areas put under orange and yellow warning.

The collectors of the districts under orange warning have been directed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood and waterlogging situation that may arise in the event of intense rainfall. Advance arrangements may be made to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters, if required, the SRC said, adding adequate food and safe drinking water along with other facilities should be provided at the shelters and relief camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)