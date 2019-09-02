India accepts Pak offer of consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav

India has accepted the consular access given by Pakistan to death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, official sources said on Monday. On Sunday, Pakistan said it would grant consular access to Jadhav on Monday in line with the judgement in his case by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Charge d' Affaires at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad Gaurav Ahluwalia will meet Jadhav, the sources said. "We hope that the Pakistan will ensure right atmosphere so that the meeting is free, fair, meaningful and effective in keeping with the letter and spirit of the ICJ orders," a source said.

Jadhav, 49, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017, following which India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ), seeking a stay on his death sentence and further remedies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)