Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrated with religious fervour across

Vinayaka Chaturthi was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Monday with religious fervour as scores of devotees thronged various Ganesha temples to offer special prayers. Among those temples where the faithful congregated in large numbers included the famous Ganesha temples at Pillayarpatti, Tiruchirappalli and Echanari.

A giant 'kozhukattai', the deity's favourite delicacy, was offered to Vinayaga at the famous Ucchipillayar temple at Tiruchirappalli, where the temple is located on a hill top. Ganesha is known by many names including Vinayaga and Pillaiyar.

Devotees thronged market places early in the morning to buy Vinayaga idols made of clay to perform 'puja' at their residences for Ganesha, believed to be the remover of obstacles and provider of knowledge. Idols of Lord Ganesha have been installed in many places across the state for people to offer prayers.

They will be later immersed in water bodies including the Bay of Bengal here after week-long celebrations. In Chennai, police have identified designated spots for immersion of idols.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Chief Minister K Palaniswami extended their Vinayaka Chaturthi greetings to the people. In Puducherry, a large number of people from within and outside the town turned up at the ancient Manakula Vinayakar temple early morning to offer prayers.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also offered prayers at the temple on the occasion of the festival. Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Narayanasamy, Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and leaders of different political parties greeted people on the occasion of the festival..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)