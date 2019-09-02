Reconsider receiving award from Bill, Melinda Gates Foundation: RSS-affiliate to Modi

Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an RSS-affiliate, on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider receiving an award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) for his flagship cleanliness campaign-Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan- as the foundation was doing "business" in the guise of philanthropy. "Request to Prime Minister Modi to reconsider this award, given shady past of BMGF. The BMGF is no philanthropist, they are doing business in the guise of philanthropy. They are also under severe allegations of conducting illegal and unethical medical trials to foster their business," tweeted SJM national co-convener Ashwani Mahajan.

SJM's request came as the ruling BJP was describing the award as another feat to Modi, who has since becoming Prime Minister, has received several awards from foreign countries including from Islamic countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia. Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh, in a tweet, announced that the Prime Minister will receive international recognition for his "diligent and innovative" initiatives which will bring "laurels" for the country.

"Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian as PM Modi's diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. Narendra Modi to receive the award from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan during his visit to the United States," Singh tweeted. The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched by the Modi government in 2014 and its components include the construction of household toilets, community and public toilets and solid waste management.

The Bill and Melinda Gates is a private foundation founded by multibillionaire Bill Gates, American business giant and founder of Microsoft, along with his wife Melinda Gates, who co-chairs the foundation. The foundation is said to be the largest private foundations in the world with its primary goals aiming to enhance healthcare and reduce extreme poverty across the globe. (ANI)

