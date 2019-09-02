Panchayat official caught taking bribe in Udaipur

A gram panchayat official was arrested in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000 in a land-related matter, an officer said. Bhanu Sindhi was posted at the Khahad village panchayat and was currently on deputation in the office of the sub-divisional magistrate, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

He said a complaint was lodged against Sindhi by Vishnu Paneri, alleging that Sindhi had demanded a bribe from him. After verification of the complaint, the bureau laid a trap and Sindhi was caught taking the bribe of Rs 25,000 from Paneri, the official said.

He said Sindhi has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

