Harrowing time for commuters as Yellow Line snag slows down metro trains for over an hour

Commuters on Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro had a harrowing time Monday evening as the services were affected for over an hour following a technical snag at the Huda City Centre station. The technical snag in signalling delayed movement on the line with large number of passengers stranded on the stations and the trains.

Many of the commuters bombarded the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) official twitter handle with complaints and angry outbursts as the snag held them up at the peak hour. The services were affected on Yellow Line connecting Huda City centre in Haryana to Samaypur Badli in Delhi due to "signalling issues", a DRMC official said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed the commuters about the delay on social media. "Slow movement of trains between Sultanpur and Huda City Centre. Normal service on all other lines," it tweeted.

Services between Huda City Centre and Qutab Minar section of yellow line were affected between 5.15 pm to 6.50 pm due to track circuit drop (signalling issue) at Huda City Centre leading to delay in reversal of trains, said a DMRC statement. "During this period services were running normal on major portion of Yellow Line- between Qutab Minar and Samaypur Badli section," it said.

The services normalised after the snag was rectified at 6.50 pm and allowing resumption of normal services on the entire line, it added. "All the passengers at Saket metro station were asked to de-board just one minute ago. Are you really sure @OfficialDMRC?," a twitter user Priyanka Sharma asked a minute after DMRC announced normalisation of operations on its official handle.

Many other commuters shared their tales on the social media complaining about problems faced by them on the packed stations and stranded trains.

