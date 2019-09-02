Mamata greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, especially to those residing in Maharashtra.

"Today is Ganesh Chaturthi. Heartiest greetings to all, especially my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra, on this auspicious occasion," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle on Monday.

People of India, particularly Maharashtra, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesh.

