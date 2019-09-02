International Development News
Mamata greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

PTI Kolkata
Updated: 02-09-2019 22:58 IST
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wished the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, especially to those residing in Maharashtra.

"Today is Ganesh Chaturthi. Heartiest greetings to all, especially my brothers and sisters in Maharashtra, on this auspicious occasion," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle on Monday.

People of India, particularly Maharashtra, celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi to mark the birthday of Lord Ganesh.

COUNTRY : India
