J-K: Amidst chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', hundreds of youths participate in Army recruitment drive

Hundreds of youths turned out to participate in Army recruitment drive here on Tuesday. Army official said a total of 29,000 candidates have registered for the recruitment drive.

Amidst the slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", the enthusiastic candidates were seen competing with each other. "We want to be in the Army to show to stone-pelters that we too want to do something. We, the people of Jammu Kashmir are not less than anyone," a candidate said.

Another candidate said it is his passion to serve the country. "Army is the best job. We want to safeguard the country the way we protect our parents," the candidates said.

The Army officials, however, said that the large turnout was as per their expectations. "This is an opportunity for the youth of the region to serve the country. The response is as we expected it to be. As you can see, the motivation, hard work, enthusiasm of the youth and how they are competing," an Army officer said.

"A total of 29,000 candidates have registered. We are organising two rallies this year. The other one will be in Samba," he said. This comes after the Central government announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu Kashmir. (ANI)

Also Read: Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa gets 3-year extension; 'regional security environment' cited

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)