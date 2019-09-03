Punjab CM congratulates IAF for inducting eight Apache attack helicopters

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Air Force for inducting eight US-made Apache stealth attack helicopters, saying the move will give a major boost to IAF's combat capabilities. "Congratulations to @IAF_MCC for inducting 8 Apache AH-64E, one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, into their fleet at Pathankot today. This will be a major boost to the Indian Air Force's combat capabilities," Singh tweeted.

The eight helicopters, manufactured by aerospace major Boeing, were inducted into the IAF on Tuesday, significantly boosting the force's firepower capability at a time India faces complex security challenges, including cross-border terrorism. The aircraft were formally inducted at the induction ceremony at the Pathankot Air Force station with Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa as the chief guest.

The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters, and is flown by the US Army. PTI CHS VSD KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)