Six posts to be created in Lokayukta, Upa-Lokayukta office

The Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved creation of six posts in the offices of Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayukta (Deputy Lokayukta). Maharashtra was the first state to introduce the institution of Lokayukta -- anti-corruption ombudsman -- through The Lokayukta and Upa-Lokayuktas Act in 1971.

The government, in March this year, appointed former state Director General of Police D D Padsalgikar as Upa- Lokayukta and he has taken charge of the post, an official statement said. "With Padsalgikar's appointment, the number of Upa-Lokayuktas has gone up to two. Hence, the new posts were approved as the Lokayukta and Deputy Lokayukta will need officers and staff," the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)