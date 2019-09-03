Politicians, corporate leaders, judges attend Jaitley's prayer meeting

Dignitaries from different walks of life, including Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Home Minister Amit Shah, attended a prayer meeting in the memory of the senior BJP leader and former finance minister Arun Jaitley here on Tuesday. Noted Bhajan singer Anup Jalota sang bhajans at the prayer meeting, which was attended by a number of judges and lawyers.

Leaders of various political parties, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP's working president JP Nadda, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJD MP Pinaki Misra, were present at the meeting, which was organised by Jaitley's family. Prominent corporate leaders were also present on the occasion.

Jaitley (66) died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on August 24. He was suffering from various ailments and was admitted to the hospital on August 9.

