Will issue notification on amended MV Act after discussions with officials: Raj min

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas on Tuesday said that the state government will soon issue a notification with regards to the amended Motor Vehicles Act passed by the Centre after discussions with officials. He said possible relief will be given to the common man as per the powers of the state government and the notification will be issued.

"We are examining the act and new penalties will be announced soon. We are not going to spare drunken or rash driving. Penalties should be such that people are fearful but can also pay (the fine)," Khachariyawas told reporters after a meeting with transport department officials. "We need to understand that this is being done in haste. The act has come into force but penalties will not change till state government releases a notification," he said.

"The rules and regulations are already there, if someone is driving drunk than the vehicle will be seized, license will be cancelled... there will be no relaxation," he added. Targeting the Centre, he said there were several shortcomings in the new act and there was no mechanism to rein in toll companies that do not comply with rules.

He said that large number of deaths occur on highways which are "totally handed over to the toll companies". The minister suggested that severe penalties should be imposed on toll companies for not complying with norms.

Khachariyawas said that Union minister Nitin Gadkari had came to Jaipur four years back and announced to complete the Jaipur-Delhi highway within six months but nothing happened. He claimed that over 6000 deaths have occurred on the highway and questioned who was responsible for the deaths.

He informed that there are around 93 amendments in the new act, of which 63 have come in force from September 1 and the state can make changes in compounding amount of nearly 30 sections of them. PTI SDA RHL

