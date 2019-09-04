Justice BP Das assumes charge as OHRC chairperson

Former Orissa High Court judge Justice Bimal Prasad Das on Wednesday took charge as the chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC). The state government, on August 22, had appointed Justice Das as the new chairperson of the commission.

"Disposal of pending cases will be my first priority," Das told reporters after assuming the charge. No permanent chairperson was appointed after Justice R.K. Patra's term was over in November, 2012 and the commission was headed by acting chairpersons for nearly seven years.

Das succeeded Justice Raghubir Dash, who officiated as the acting chairperson of the commission, since May 16, 2019. Hailing from Cuttack, Das joined the Orissa High Court bar association in 1974 as a junior advocate and started independent practice in 1979.

Justice Das also served as additional government advocate in Orissa High Court and was appointed as permanent judge in the same court on June 17, 1999..

