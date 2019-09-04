Man run over by train in UP's Banda, dies

A 22-year-old man died after being run over by a train near the Banda railway station, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday when the unidentified man was run over by Gwalior-Howrah-Chambal Express, inspector Rambaran Singh of the Government Railway Police said.

He said the body was recovered from the tracks. It will be clear whether the man committed suicide or he died accidentally only after his identity is ascertained, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)