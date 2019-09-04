Mumbai: Train services affected due to continuous, heavy rains

Following incessant and heavy downpour in the state, trains services have been severely affected in the state. Official Twitter Account of Central Railway on Wednesday read "Due to continuous and heavy rains train services stopped between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Thane on main line. CSMT-Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon; Vadala-Vashi on harbour line; Belapur-Kharkopar on 4th corridor"

According to the IMD, Mumbai most likely to get continuous rains and showers with the possibility of extremely heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours. The weather forecasting agency has predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is most likely to remain around 25 -degree Celcius and 23 -degree Celcius, respectively.

Rains for past few days is relentless in several parts across Maharashtra and it has resulted in massive water logging and flood-like situation in some regions. (ANI)

Also Read: People News Roundup: Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana's first woman governor, dies, led state through hurricanes

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)