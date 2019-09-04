Govt to decide on allotting bungalow to Raje as per state policy: Gehlot

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the government will decide on allotting former CM Vasundhara Raje a bungalow based on its policy of taking seniority into account after an Act providing lifelong government accommodation to former chief ministers was struck down by a court here. A division bench of the Rajasthan High Court struck down the Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Amendment) Act, 2017 which provided "extra facilities" to former chief ministers, including lifelong government accommodation and a staff of 10.

Following the court's decision, Gehlot said the government will review and decide on assigning accommodation to the former CM and sitting BJP MLA as per its policy to allot bungalows taking the seniority of legislators into account. He said the seniority is considered for allotment of bungalows and it will be followed in this case as well, adding that the high court's judgement must be respected.

"The government will see what decision can be taken as per the government's policy with regard to allotment of bungalows," Gehlot told reporters at the police headquarters here. The Rajasthan Ministers' Salaries (Amendment) Act, 2017 was passed by the previous BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. It provided for government residence, car for family, facility of telephone and a staff of 10, including a driver, for the remainder of life of a person who has served as the chief minister for an uninterrupted term of five years.

Raje has been living in bungalow number 13 in Civil Lines that was allotted to her in 2008 as she was the leader of opposition then. She continued to live there even when she became chief minister in 2013, instead of shifting to the official chief minister's residence. She has retained the same bungalow after the Congress came to power last December.

