Check stray cattle menace: Adityanath to officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday asked officials to tackle the stray cattle menace. "In no case stray cattle should be allowed to move on the road or in the fields, the chief minister said while speaking during a meeting called to take stock of the arrangements for the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister further said the state government was setting up "gaushalas" with sufficient fodder for the protection of cows. He also batted for a scheme to produce cooking gas from cow dung.

The scheme should be displayed in the Kisan Mela scheduled for September 11, he added. Yogi stressed the need for the elimination of plastic.

"Make Brijbhumi a model for cleanliness and plastic-free area in the state," the CM said, adding that officials should ensure to make the area 100 per cent open-defecation free by October 2. He also instructed the officers to ensure that no one was harassed during the visit of the prime minister.

Uttar Pradesh Minister for Dairying, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Laxmi Narain Chaudhary, Minister for Power Srikant Sharma and legislators Puran Prakash and Karinda Singh were present during the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)