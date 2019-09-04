WB Governor greets teachers

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday greeted teachers across the state on the eve of the Teachers Day. Dhankhar wished that the "Gurus" (teachers) continue to help and guide everybody "in building a nation and world defined by wisdom, peace and harmony".

"On the occasion of Teachers Day, I have great pleasure in extending my greetings and regards to teachers. A characteristic feature of our culture and heritage has been the Guru-Shishya Parampara," the governor said in a statement released by the Raj Bhavan. "Let us pray, on this auspicious day, that our Gurus continue to help and guide us, individually and collectively, in building a nation and world defined by wisdom, peace and harmony, Dhankhar said.

