International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Assam govt official Manorama Das arrested for accepting bribe

PTI Guwahati
Updated: 05-09-2019 12:20 IST
Assam govt official Manorama Das arrested for accepting bribe

(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Vigilance sleuths have arrested an official of the District Sports Office in Assam's Golaghat for allegedly accepting a bribe in connection with modernization work of a playground.

The accused has been arrested and will be produced in a special court on Thursday, a release by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anticorruption here said.

"District Sports Officer Manorama Das was caught accepting a bribe amount of Rs 30,000 from complainant Nripen Chandra Dutta, Principal of Dhekial Higher Secondary School, Golaghat," the release said. Das was apprehended in a joint operation by the directorate and the Assam Police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019