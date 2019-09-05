Leh's first mobile science exhibition van flagged off by Union culture minister

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday flagged off a mobile science exhibition van in Leh, the first such vehicle in the region which will hold lectures and sky observation sessions for school students, among other programmes. The van will have science exhibits and hold exhibitions throughout the year at schools in rural areas, except during vacations.

The Mobile Science Exhibition (MSE) programme was originally launched as the Mobile Science Museum (MSM) in 1965 with the mission: 'If the people cannot visit the museum, let the museum visit the people at their doorsteps'. The Culture Ministry will launch 25 Mobile Science Exhibition buses across the country.

"The country had a total of 23 science exhibition vans. Now, thanks to the prime minister, 25 vans were given at one go. What is significant is that the national movement has started from Leh. "This has begun from here whereby the total number of such vans will now be 48. From today, the 24 other vans will also be launched simultaneously across the country," the Union culture and tourism minister said.

Patel flagged off the van from the Leh Palace and besides exhibitions, it will also conduct sky observations, science films shows, science demonstrations and lectures. The programmes aim to popularise science and technology among students as well as the people.

The buses will travel to schools throughout the year except during vacations and aim to create scientific awareness among children in rural areas. Each specially designed bus contains 20 interactive exhibits.

