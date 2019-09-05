2 women killed as residential building collapses in Ahmedabad

Two women died and four others were injured when a three-storey residential building collapsed here on Thursday, said officials. Four others are still feared trapped under the debris of the building, they officials.

Authorities brought out four people alive from the rubble and a rescue operation was on to find other possible survivors, they said. The incident took place inside Banglawali chawl in the Amraiwadi area of the city this afternoon.

While six persons were rescued and rushed to LG Hospital, officials believe around four persons are still trapped under the debris, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akshayraj Makwana. Of the six persons referred to government-run LG Hospital, two women were declared as 'brought dead' by doctors, said hospital authorities, adding four others are currently under treatment..

