Mizoram govt orders strengthening of entry checkpoints

The Mizoram government has ordered strengthening of all entry points and border check gates manned by police to prevent any possible influx in view of the publication of the final NRC list in neighbouring Assam, an official said on Thursday. Round the clock vigil was maintained at Vairengte, Bairabi, Saiphai and Phaisen Police outposts while additional patrolling gate was erected at a place between Vairengte and Phainuam village, the official said.

Second-line checking was also maintained at Kawnpui and Serkhan to double-check that no one enter the state without valid Inner Line Permit (ILP), he added. ILP is required to enter Mizoram for Indians living outside the state.

The updated final NRC, which validates bonafide Indian citizens of Assam, was released on Saturday, with the authority conducting the exercise shutting out the citizenship claims of over 19 lakh applicants who now face an uncertain future. An official posted in Mizoram-Assam border Kolasib district said the verification process for issuance of ILP permit has become lengthy after the publication of the NRC in Assam.

While around average 100 ILPs were issued at the Bairabi ILP cell everyday during August, the number of ILP issues dropped to an average of six per day since Monday, the official said..

