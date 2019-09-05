Heavy rain forecast in Odisha

With heavy rain likely to batter many parts of Odisha till Sunday due to a low pressure area, the Meteorological Centre here on Thursday warned of possible flash flood and landslide in some hilly areas of the state. This is the fifth instance of heavy rains pounding Odisha under the influence of low pressure areas over Bay of Bengal since August.

The fresh low pressurearea now liesover coastal Odisha and neighbourhoodwith associatedcyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6km above mean sealevel, the Met Centre said in a special bulletin. Under its influence enhanced rainfall is likely to occur in some districts of south Odisha with possibility of localised flood situation, landslides in hilly areas and disruption of road communication, it said.

Intense rains had triggered flash floods in south and west Odisha last month. In view of the heavy rainfall, the state government had on Saturday asked the district administrations to remain prepared for any possible flood and waterlogging situation.

Issuing a "red warning" to four districts and calling for action, the Met Centre said heavy to very heavy rain is likely at some places with extremely heavy downpour at isolated areas in Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur districts till Friday. The red warning forecasts extremely bad weather and that people need to take action to keep themselves and others safe. It indiactes that widespread damage, travel and power disruption and risk to life are likely. People must avoid dangerous areas and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities.

The Met office issued "orange warning" for Gajpati, Puri, Koraput, Balangir, Rayagada and Nuapada districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash some areas during the period. Orange warning is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly.

Some places of Gajpati, Malkangiri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts may also be lashed by heavy rains till Friday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to lash some areas of Naupada, Balangir, Bargarh, Nawarangpur, Sonepur, Kalahandi and Boudh districts on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy rainfall may also occur in parts of Koraput, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Sambalpur, Rayagada and Angul districts during the period, it said. Parts of Jharsuguda, Sundergarh, Bargarh, Nuapada and Mayurbhanj districts are likely to face heavy rainfall on Saturday and Sunday, the met office report said adding rainfall may continue in some areas till Monday too.

Squally weather with gusty surface wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Odisha coast. Sea condition is likely to be rough to very rough. In view of the weather condition, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast till Saturday, the MeT Centre said.

In view of the weather forecast, the revenue and disaster management department had on Saturday issued an advisory asking collectors of the districts under orange warning to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood and waterlogging situation that may arise in the event of intense rainfall..

