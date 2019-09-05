One labourer killed, two injured in Uttarkashi

A labourer was buried alive and two were injured on Thursday after they came under the rubble of a landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district. The labourers were engaged in construction work on a portion of the Uttarkashi-Chamba national highway in Chinyalisaur area when the accident occurred, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

One person died on the spot while two were injured, it said. The injured people were rushed to the community health centre in Chinyalisaur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)