Indian navy ships to make port call at Cambodia from Sept 5-19 Visakhapatnam, Sept 5 (PTI)As part of Indian Navy's Overseas Deployment to South East Asiaand Western Pacific, Indian Navy ships Sahyadri and Kiltan are making a port call at Sihanoukville, Cambodia from September 5 to 19. The ships are part of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet under the Operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, based at Visakhapatnam, according to a navy release here.

"The port call is a demonstration of India's warm ties with Cambodia," it said. According to the release, Sahyadri, under the command of Capt Ashwin Arvind andKiltan, under Cdr Ginto George Chacko, are the latest, indigenously designed and built multi-role Guided Missile Stealth Frigate and Anti-Submarine Warfare Corvette respectively.

The two ships, equipped with a array of weapons and sensors, can carry multi-role helicopters and represent the 'coming of age' of Indias warship building capabilities. During the port call, there would be professional interactions between personnel of both the navies, official calls and interaction with dignitaries of the Royal Cambodian Navy.

In addition, social engagements, visits by local populace and various sports events are also planned during the visit. On completion of the visit,Indian Navy and Royal Cambodian Navy ships would be undertaking a Passage Exercise at sea, to further build on the levels of interoperability between the navies to ensure peaceful and secure seas for all.

The visit would further bolster the strong bonds of friendship between the two countries and contribute to the security and stability in the region, the release added..

