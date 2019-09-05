Highlights at 2200 hrs

Following are the top stories at 2200 hrs:

DEL48 LDALL CHIDAMBARAM Court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail for 2 weeks in INX Media corruption case

New Delhi: Former union finance minister P Chidambaram was put behind bars on Thursday hours after a CBI court sent him to two-week judicial custody in the INX Media case in an unprecedented setback to the Congress veteran who even offered to surrender to the ED in a desperate attempt to be spared the ignominy of going to prison.

DEL38 DEF-LD RAJNATH-MILITARY India would not balk at using force to defend itself: Rajnath

New Delhi: India would not balk at using its strength to defend itself, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Thursday even as he called for strong global against those supporting, financing and providing sanctuaries to terror groups.

FGN41 PM-RUSSIA-DEPARTURE Visit to Russia productive: Modi

Vladivostok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for home after wrapping up his "productive" visit to Russia's Far East region during which he held summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attended the Eastern Economic Forum.

DEL52 CHIDAMBARAM-2NDLD TIHAR Chidambaram lodged in separate cell in Tihar, can use Western toilet

New Delhi: Former finance minister P Chidambaram, who was brought to Tihar prison Thursday evening, will get no special facilities, except a separate cell and a Western toilet as specified by the court, jail officials said.

LGD86 SC-AYODHYA SC asks Muslims if they accept Akhara's claim on Ayodhya land despite tall claims of witnesses

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday took note of allegations of Muslim parties that many witnesses of Nirmohi Akhara made "tall claims" in their testimonies and asked them whether they still accept that it has rights over the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid land at Ayodhya.

This is selective opposition prosecution: Cong on Chidambaram sent to jail New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused the government of "selective opposition persecution" after former finance minister P Chidambaram was put behind bars.

Collegium's recommendation to elevate four judges to SC reaches PMO New Delhi: The Law Ministry is learnt to have forwarded to the Prime Minister's Office the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium to elevate four high court chief justices as judges of the top court, sources in the government said on Thursday.

Counter false propaganda against India over Art 370: Naidu to Indian diaspora New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu urged the Indian diaspora on Thursday to effectively counter the "false propaganda and negative narrative" being spread against the country after Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated.

ISRO explains how soft landing of Vikram will take place Bengaluru:The crucial landing of 'Vikram', Chandrayaan-2's moon lander, will be carried out by at least eight onboard equipment in a coordinated manner.

Terror angle not ruled out in Punjab's Tarn Taran blast Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Thursday sought the help of the NIA and the NSG to ascertain the nature of the explosion in Tarn Taran district that left two people dead and one injured, saying terror links could not be ruled out at this stage.

ED issues show-cause notice to Amnesty International for 'violating' foreign exchange law New Delhi: The ED has issued a show-cause notice to Amnesty International, a human rights watchdog, for alleged violation of the foreign exchange law to the tune of over Rs 51 crore, officials said on Thursday,

CAL7 WB-NRC RESOLUTION BJP

BJP to oppose resolution against NRC in WB assembly Kolkata: BJP will oppose tooth and nail the resolution against NRC to be brought by ruling Trinamool Congress and opposition Congress and Left Front jointly in the West Bengal Assembly, a saffron party leader said on Thursday.

Fake videos on social media posing risk to country: Jitendra Singh New Delhi: Cyber manipulators are circulating fake videos on social media which is posing a risk to the country, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said Thursday, highlighting the scenario after the withdrawal of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

LGD76 SC-2NDLD MEHBOOBA SC allows Mehbooba's daughter to meet her in Kashmir, Iltija says she feels relieved

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter to meet her in Kashmir, where she is under detention following the revocation of the state's special status a month ago.

FGN43 PM-RUSSIA-LDALL EEF India extends USD 1 billion line of credit for development of Russia's Far East

Vladivostok: India on Thursday announced an "unprecedented" USD 1 billion line of credit for Russia's resource-rich Far East with Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowing to support President Vladimir Putin's "stupendous efforts" to develop the extremely harsh region.

