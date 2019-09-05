Odisha CM approves three projects for development of Puri

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved three projects for development of the holy town of Puri, an official said. The chief minister approved the development of the security for the heritage zone, re-installation of the century-old Raghunandan library and housing units for the displaced families.

An expert panel will be set up to monitor work on various disciplines such as temple architecture and art, heritage and conservation architecture, art history, arboriculture and Shree Jagannath Culture, Patnaik said. While declaring the area within 75 metre from the boundary wall of the 12th century shrine as "heritage security zone," Patnaik said that the ancient idols and trees having link with Sri Jagannath culture would be preserved and conserved in their own places.

The Puri district administration is conducting an eviction drive to demolish all structures which fall in the area within 75-metres of the boundary wall of the Jagannath temple. Patnaik also made it clear that the state government would upgrade Raghunandan Library to a modern one. The century old library, which was demolished recently, would be located in the premises of the Emar Mutt. The library would be developed into a research centre on Sri Jagannath culture. The government would invest Rs 25 crore for Raghunandan library, an official release said.

Similarly, a housing project worth Rs 95 crore has been approved for rehabilitation of the displaced families. Around 600 houses will be constructed for them within 1.5 km radius of the Jagannath Temple. The buildup area of each housing unit would be 520 square feet, they said.

Meanwhile, an official statement claimed that work has been started for the development of Puri town under ABADA (Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture) scheme. Patnaik on August 18 had announced five projects worth Rs 265.5 crore under the ABADHA scheme. This would create create huge infrastructure in the town and also help tourism.

PTI AAM RG RG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)