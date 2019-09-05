Tripura to set up replicas of all 51 shaktipeeths situated in Indian Subcontinent

The Tripura government has come forward to set up replicas of all 51 shaktipeeths situated in the Indian subcontinent. Shaktipeeths are considered as the holiest shrines of Goddess Shakti.

To boost tourism in the north-eastern, the state government has allocated 14.22 acres of land for it at Fulkumari Mouja under Udaipur Sub Division near Tripurasundari Matabari temple. "For common man, it is not possible to visit all 51 shaktipeeths in a lifetime. Therefore, the tourism department has decided to construct the exact replicas of shaktipeeths. This will also help to boost the tourism sector," an official statement said.

There are 51 shaktipeeths in Indian sub-continent neighbouring countries, out of which 38 are in India, six are in Bangladesh, three in Nepal, two in Pakistan and one each in Tibet and Srilanka. The Tourism Department has prepared a preliminary project report of Rs 44 crores to develop the replicas.

A proposal in this regard has been sent to the 15th Finance Commission for consideration to fund the project. To start with the state government has completed the demarcation of the land.

"Very soon the land development will be carried out by the Tourism Department from the Swadesh Darshan funds," the state government said. (ANI)

