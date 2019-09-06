Reducing pollution in Delhi: Govt seeks suggestions from people

The Delhi government on Friday sought suggestions from people on steps to reduce pollution in the city during winters, when stubble burning takes place in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana. Addressing a press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said people can send their suggestions at cm4cleanair@gmail.com.

During the peak season from October 20 to November 20, a large number of incidents of stubble burning are reported in neighbouring states, which adds to the pollution level in the national capital, he said. The chief minister claimed that in the last three years, there has been a 25 per cent reduction in the overall pollution level because of a slew of measures taken by the AAP government.

