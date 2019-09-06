Kargil to Kohima ultra-marathon to mark 20 years of 'Vijay Diwas': IAF

Commemorating 20 years of 'Vijay Diwas', the Indian Air Force is organising an ultra-marathon spanning over 4,500 km from Kargil to Kohima that will commence on September 21, officials said on Friday. The run -- Kargil to Kohima (K2K): Glory Run -- will be from Kargil War Memorial at Dras in Jammu and Kashmir, and Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland, they said.

"The run was flagged off by Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa in a ceremony held today at Vayu Bhavan. The event is to commemorate 20th year of victory in Kargil war," the IAF said in a statement. Kohima and Kargil are the two forward most outposts of India in the east and the north where two of the most fierce battles of modern India were fought in 1944 and 1999, respectively, it said.

"To live up to the true tradition and motto of the Indian Air Force - 'Touch the Sky with Glory', a unique expedition from Kargil to Kohima, an ultra-marathon - 'Glory Run' is being undertaken by IAF from Kargil War Memorial, Dras (J&K) to Kohima War Cemetery, Kohima (Nagaland)," the statement said. The run will commence on September 21 and culminate on November 6. A team of 25 air warriors will cover the distance of more than 4,500 mm in 45 days by running an average of 100 mm per day, the IAF said.

'Operation Vijay' was India's limited war against Pakistan in Kargil in 1999. "The aim of the expedition is to promote awareness for safety of pedestrians and recently launched 'Fit India Movement' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with paying tribute to bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifices," the statement said.

The team has been selected after regressive selection trials and is undergoing their first phase of strenuous training. This will be followed by second phase of training at Leh, the IAF said. The composite team consisting of officers and airmen, including one woman officer Flight Lietutant Rishab Jeet Kaur and Warrant Officer Indra Pal Singh, 51, is also running in this ultra-marathon.

The expedition is led by Squadron Leader Suresh Razdan, who is a Su-30 aircraft pilot. The team will undertake adventure activities involving camping and living outdoors, managing and surviving in snow, rain and extreme climate through varied terrain of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West-Bengal, Assam and Nagaland, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)