Kolkata, Sep 6 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories from the

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 9.45 pm. CAL 4 WB-MAMATA NRC TMC will not allow implementation of NRC in WB : Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the TMC government in the state will not allow implementation of the NRC in the state.

CAL 5 WB-MAMATA CHIDAMBARAM Centre should have shown Chidamabaram some respect : Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday criticised the manner in which former union minister P Chidambaram was sent to Tihar jail in the INX Media case. CAL 10 WB-MAMATA BANKS MERGER Mamata writes to PM protests against bank merger Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday protesting against the Centre's unilateral decision to merge two public sector banks headquartered in the city without consulting the state government.

CAL 12 AS-NRC-GOGOI-CJI Hajela not efficient in discharging NRC duty, review needed: Gogoi writes to CJI Guwahati: Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi has written to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi alleging that NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela did not discharge his duty efficiently while preparing the final list published last week, and requested him to review the matter. CAL 13 INDO-BANGLA RAIL LINK Agartal-Akhaura railway project likely to be delayed Agartala: The much awaited Agartala Akhaura international railway project to connect Bangladesh railway track with North East Frontier Railways is likely to be delayed by nine months, according to an assessment by IRCON International Ltd, the nodal organisation for the project.

CAL 14 WB-MAMATA CHANDRAYAAN BJP trying to take credit for Chandrayaan : Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for trying to take the credit for the Chandrayaan-2 moon mission. CAL 19 ECONOMY-SITHARAMAN Will respond to challenges faced by all sectors: FM Kolkata: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the government will respond to the challenges faced by all the sectors..

