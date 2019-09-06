Being part of Chandrayaan-2 mission was great experience: ISRO Scientist

Nirbhay Kumar Upadhyay, a scientist who was a part of Chandrayaan-2 mission, on Friday said that his experience of working for this mission was very delightful and it was a great learning experience for him. "Payloads are the instruments which give the scientific output for any mission. In Vikram lander, we have three payloads and I am part of one of the payloads and I have worked for the mechanical system of that payload. My experience while working for this mission was very delightful and exciting, the seniors are very helpful," said Upadhyay.

"It was a great learning experience, we are very excited. Tomorrow, we will hear that India has made history. I am very much excited like every ISROian and every Indian. We hope that everything will go fine," he added. The Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft will be the first Indian expedition to carry out a soft landing on the lunar surface. This mission will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia, and China to conduct a soft landing on the moon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be at the ISRO around midnight to watch final descent of Chandrayaan 2. Over 60 high school students across the country who cleared an online space quiz last month will watch the soft landing of the mission with the Prime Minister. After revolving around the earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the craft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

India's second mission to the moon was approved by the cabinet in September 2008, just before the launch of Chandrayaan 1. (ANI)

