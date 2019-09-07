Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) Following are PTI's top stories

Following are PTI's top stories from the eastern region at 2 pm. CAL1 WB-BUDDHADEB Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable Kolkata: The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised last night after he complained of acute breathing problems, is stable, a senior hospital official said on Saturday.

CES6 CHANDRAYAAN NITISH Proud of ISRO scientists: Nitish Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday praised the scientists of ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 mission and said the entire nation is proud of their efforts. CCM2 BIZ-GOODRICKE Goodricke plans three tea lounges this year Kolkata: Sterling company Goodricke Group plans to open three tea lounges in the current year taking the total number to six, an official said.

ERG1 OD-PROFESSOR-DEAD Professor found dead in Odisha's Sambalpur Sambalpur: A 47-year-old professor was found dead at his quarters in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)