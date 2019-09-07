Sanjay Kumar Shukla gets charge of MP govt's PR department

Sanjay Kumar Shukla, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been given additional charge as Principal Secretary of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department. The order was issued on Saturday, an official said.

Shukla, who is Principal Secretary, Public Health Engineering Department, has been given additional charge of PR department and appointed as Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Madhyam, it said. Madhya Pradesh Madhyam caters to the government's communication needs.

So far, 1990-batch IAS officer Dr Rajesh Rajora had an additional charge as principal secretary, PR Department. Rajora will continue as Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion..

