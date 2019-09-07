Campaign against single-use plastic launched in Delhi

Carry bags made from recycled material were distributed free of cost among the residents of Rohini here on Saturday as part of a campaign to rid the national capital of single-use plastic. Brainchild of NGO Sampurna, the bags were made from old, tattered clothes donated by the residents of Rohini-- from where the campaign was launched-- to get rid of polythene bags.

The NGO's founder president Shobha Vijender said that the drive will be held in all assembly constituencies of Delhi and will eventually cover the entire country. Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly and Rohini's MLA Vijender Gupta said he was happy that the campaign had begun from his assembly constituency.

"I will make all efforts to make Delhi free from plastic by becoming part of this campaign... I urged people to participate in this programme," Gupta said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)