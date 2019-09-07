Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition improved

The condition of former West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who was hospitalised on Friday night after he complained of acute breathing problem, has "improved", an official of the hospital said on Saturday. The 75-year-old veteran CPI(M) leader, is now conscious, alert and talking, he said.

"Bhattacharjee is maintaining all his vital parameters now. He is tolerating oral food. He is also tolerating BiPAP. He is quite stable," the official told PTI.

There is occasional atrial fibrillation (abnormal heart rhythm) and he has low calcium and magnesium levels, he said adding that an eight-member team of specialised doctors is monitoring his condition. The former chief minister has been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) for quite some time.

He was rushed to the hospital after he suffered an acute exacerbation of COPD and his blood pressure fell on Friday afternoon. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited Bhattacharjee in the hospital on Friday and spoke to the doctors about his condition.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, senior CPI(M) leaders Surjya Kanta Mishra and Rabin Deb, and Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya had also visited the hospital. Bhattacharjee was the chief minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. He stepped down from the CPI(M) politburo, central committee and the state secretariat due to ill health in 2018.

Lately, the veteran CPI(M) leader has been losing his vision. His last public appearance was on February 3 this year during a Left Front mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds here..

