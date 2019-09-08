International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Goa, issues warning to fishermen

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Goa over next five day and issued a warning to fishermen.

ANI Panaji (Goa)
Updated: 08-09-2019 15:45 IST
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Goa, issues warning to fishermen

Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Goa over next five day and issued a warning to fishermen. "Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in North Goa and South Goa over the next five days." the weather office here said.

"Rough to very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail over the south-western and central Arabian Sea. The wind speed is expected to reach 40-50 kmph," it said. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea during the period. (ANI)

Also Read: Kin of deceased fishermen move Madras HC seeking compensation from state govt

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019