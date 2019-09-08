Guru Nanak, Ambedkar tower over Sangh ideologues at RSS event in Pushkar

Dalit icon BR Ambedkar and Sikhism founder Guru Nanak dominated an exhibition organised by the RSS here, alongside its three-day meeting with affiliates. A brief life history of leaders of various tribes and scheduled castes, mainly from Rajasthan, have also been showcased at the exhibition.

The exhibition has been organised by the Sangh's Marwarh unit, alongside the coordination meeting, which is being attended by over 200 delegates of 35 RSS affiliated organisations. Cut-outs of Sangh's founder KB Hedgewar and M S Golwalkar were also on display, but it was the massive hoardings of Guru Nanak and Ambedkar, which caught everybody's eye.

When asked, a Sangh functionary who is part of the organising team of the meeting, said Guru Nanak's cut-out is there as it is his 550 birth anniversary year, whereas Ambedkar is a Dalit icon. The hoardings are in line with Sangh's view of social harmony, he said.

