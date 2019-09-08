First helicopter summit held in Dehradun

The Ministry of Civil Aviation organised India's first-ever helicopter summit here on Sunday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said. The Indian Air Force was invited at the summit to talk on the "role of IAF helicopters in MEDEVAC (Medical evacuation) at the national level".

The conclave was attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the Aviation Secretary, and the Chief Secretary of Uttrakhand, amongst others. Several officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), many leaders from the tourism industry and officials from all Indian helicopter operators were present at the conclave. (ANI)

