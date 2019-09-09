New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. DEL31 UP-LD KALYAN SINGH Kalyan Singh rejoins BJP after term as governor, immunity in Babri demolition case ends Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh rejoined the BJP on Monday after completing his term as Rajasthan governor, a constitutional post which offered him immunity from trial for criminal conspiracy in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

DES1 UP-AKHILESH-RAMPUR Akhilesh postpones Rampur visit over prohibitory orders by govt Lucknow: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday postponed his visit to Rampur to September 13-14 in view of prohibitory orders imposed in the city due to Muharram and Ganesh Chaturthi, even as he alleged that the district magistrate was working at the behest of the state government. DEL5 JK-SITUATION Restrictions lifted from most areas of Kashmir Srinagar: Restrictions were lifted from most areas of Kashmir, except some parts of Srinagar, on Monday even as the stalemate in the Valley following abrogation of Article 370 entered its 36th day with schools closed and public transport off the roads, officials said.

DEL30 RSS-LD RESERVATION Reservation should continue till beneficiaries need it: RSS Pushkar (Raj): Reservation is required because there is social and economic disparity in society, and should continue till its beneficiaries feel it is needed, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said here on Monday. DES9 HP-QUAKE-LD HIMACHAL Three earthquakes hit Himachal's Chamba district Shimla/New Delhi: Tremors were felt thrice within an hour in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district on Monday afternoon, officials said. DES10 PB-BLAST-TOLL Toll in Batala factory blast rises to 24 Batala (Pb): The toll in the Batala firecracker factory blast has risen to 24 with one of the grievously injured succumbing to his injuries at the Amritsar government hospital, police said on Monday.

DES11 RJ-LD 100 DAYS-SHEKHAWAT Steps taken to mitigate impact of global slowdown on country's economy: Shekhawat Jaipur: Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said the central government has taken steps to mitigate the impact of global slowdown on the country's economy..

