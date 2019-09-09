Odisha has received 5 pc more rainfall this monsoon: MeT centre

Odisha has received 1,056 millimetres of rainfall, which is 5 per cent more than expected during monsoon season this year, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said on Monday. MeT office scientist Shashikant told ANI, "The amount of normal rainfall was expected around 1,008 millimetres as per reports but Odisha received 1,056 millimetres rainfall which is over 5 per cent than expected during monsoon season this year till today."

While light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in Odisha's coastal areas today, a few places in interior areas will witness rainfall and thunderstorm in next two to three days, he said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for the next 24 hours since rough conditions are expected to prevail.

The sky will remain cloudy in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, Shashikant added. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress dissolves Odisha unit

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)