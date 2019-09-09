SYL issue will be resolved through dialogue with Haryana: Capt Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday expressed hope that Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) issue would be 'resolved amicably' through talks with Haryana. "Teams of the two states, led by their respective Chief Secretaries, are already engaged in dialogue. Three-four rounds of talks have already been held," Singh told media persons after inaugurating Digital Investigation Training and Analysis Centre (DITAC) here.

"The SYL issue will be resolved through discussion in the 4-month timeframe set by the Supreme Court," added Chief Minister Singh. On the completion of 100 days of the second term of the Modi government in office, Sing said: "One would have to wait to make any assessment."

He said that India needed stability, and as a secular nation, the government would have to take all religions along to build a secular society and ensure the country's progress. (ANI)

